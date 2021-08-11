For the first time of the 2021 season, your winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-3 win against the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason opener. Najee Harris: Simply put, Harris was as advertised. He created, he pushed the pile. Rarely did the first Cowboys’ defender take him to the ground. He had a solid rep in pass pro and caught a pass out of the backfield. Most importantly, he got out of the game healthy. It wasn’t a spectacular debut but it was a very good one and showed why Harris was at the top of the Steelers list with the 24th pick.