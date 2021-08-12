Cancel
Marion County, WV

'Big important things for America'

By Eric Cravey
Times West Virginian
 5 days ago
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters Wednesday night before the start of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner where he was keynote speaker. PHOTO BY ERIC CRAVEY

FAIRMONT — Making his first summer recess stop since Wednesday’s passage of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin described the bill as “very monumental.”

“In over 30 years, we haven’t passed an infrastructure bill to fix the crumbling infrastructure ... bridges, roads, internet services that we need, rail service, airports, all the things that we should’ve been doing, which we call deferred maintenance — this is hard infrastructure and that’s the bill that we passed,” Manchin said prior to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner where he was keynote speaker.

“And it passed in a bipartisan way and people thought it couldn’t be done. They thought, ‘Well, Congress and the Senate definitely can’t work together anymore’ — we showed them that we could.”

At the same time Manchin praised the bill he voiced grave concern for spending and fears of impending inflation. He said the U.S is $28.6 billion in debt and it goes up $4 billion everyday.

“I’m worried about [debt] and I’m worried about inflation. Inflation is teetering between 4 and 5 percent, which is just unheard of in prosperous times,” Manchin said.

Manchin said he was against the 2017 tax cuts pushed during the Trump presidency “because they went too deep and basically they were weighted unfairly to those at the top of the food chain.” He believes Congress should be able to pay for whatever legislation it passes.

“We’ve got to discontinue adding debt and more debt, so when people talk about, ‘Well, I’m not voting for anymore debt,’ well everybody voted for a heck of a lot of debt before, Democrats and Republicans. Don’t become so righteous now,” he said referring to a number of his Republican colleagues he calls friends.

A number of GOP senators on Wednesday signed a letter pledging they will not vote to raise the debt ceiling.

One of those 46 senators was Sen. Shelley Moore Capito who issued a press release about the pledge.

“Because 46 senators have promised to oppose such an increase, Democrats would be unable to raise the debt ceiling to accommodate their reckless spending. Any consequences to the nation’s finances would be Democrats’ alone, a result of their cowardice in not raising the debt ceiling in the one measure they can pass on a party-line basis, the $5.5 trillion tax-and-spend bill,” states the press release.

Meanwhile, Manchin said he does not want to place any burdens on future generations because of federal spending made by Congress today.

“We have over put $5.4 trillion in the market in little over a year. That’s a lot of money that we’ve put in this market. So, we’ve got to be very careful — inflation is something I am very concerned about,” Manchin said.

He said the infrastructure bill contains something for every resident in the U.S.

“Well, you look at West Virginia, we have some of the worst bridge systems in the country. We’re going to have an awful lot of money to take care of that and roads.”

He said he wants to work with the state of West Virginia to prioritize the worst roads and bridges as well as invest in roads in the southern part of the state.

“We need to finish Corridor H. We need to go down south in King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway. They need to have an opportunity to basically be able to communicate back and forth and transportation, but internet service is one of the greatest needs we have. You can’t compete in the 21st century.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic showed us that internet connectivity is essential.

“We saw with the COVID shutdown, we had a hard time competing when people couldn’t have connectivity, especially our school children falling behind. That’s the big push that we’re putting on and there’s a lot of good things in that piece of legislation and there’s something for everybody in the United States of America. Wherever they live, I guarantee you, something’s going to be improved, rebuilt or fixed back to where it should be.”

