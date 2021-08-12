Cancel
Luis Torrens' walk-off hit carries Mariners past Rangers

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Luis Torrens' one-out hit brought home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 2-1 Wednesday night. Rookie Jarred Kelenic led off the ninth by legging out a double on a ball hit into right-center field. An out later, Jake Fraley reached on an infield single, with Kelenic advancing to third. With the outfield playing in, Torrens lined a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Dennis Santana (1-2) high off the center-field wall to win it.

