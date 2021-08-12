Luis Torrens' walk-off hit carries Mariners past Rangers

This was supposed to be it. A potentially critical homestand with the M’s within striking distance of the playoffs, buoyed by their incredible bullpen. Despite a big win in the final game in the Bronx it…uh, it’s not going to be that. The M’s stumbled in Texas before righting the ship a bit in Tampa. But losing 3 of 4 in New York as both the A’s and Blue Jays surge means the M’s are in a very different position now. It’s nice to point to the Rangers line-up and say that they can get right back in this, but it’s all slipping away as the Jays and A’s stay hot.