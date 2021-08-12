Motormouth: How long should a battery last?

Over-the-air updates are a wonderful thing. Your car can simply park in the garage while receiving updates with new features that are ready to use the next time you hit the road. There are other benefits, too. Earlier this year, Tesla said that an issue with some vehicles' cruise control systems could be remedied with an OTA update. But no piece of technology works perfectly every time and Tesla now has to cough up $1.5 million to settle claims relating to Model S batteries that were negatively affected by one of the company's OTA updates. This update, which took place in May 2019, was a precautionary response to a Model S catching fire in Hong Kong.