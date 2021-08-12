Speaking out: Finding the purpose to every job

There is a lot of emphasis on finding your passion through your career these days. Whether it’s a saying like, “If you find something you love, you’ll never work a day in your life” or the concept of “work-life balance,” there is a real push to have an amazing career. It makes me feel badly for young people leaving high school because the pressure to not only succeed at something but to feel called to it and made for it must be immense. I don’t know that I would have been ready to tackle that as a younger adult. I was just worried about figuring out a way to get hired at all, let alone work somewhere that truly fulfilled me.