WAUNAKEE–Ronald (Rex) Gerard Endres of Waunakee passed away unexpectedly at age 64 on July 5, 2021. Known to many as Rex, he was born on March 1, 1957, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, to Laverne M. Endres and his wife Jeanette Ann (Wagner) Endres. He grew-up on the Endres family farm in rural Waunakee, and later was a 1975 graduate of Waunakee High School.