Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Casey Barnes Unveils New Single, ‘God Took His Time On You’

Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost six months on from the release of his last single, Casey Barnes has continued his status as one of Australia’s most memorable country exports, sharing the latest taste of his forthcoming record by way of an exclusive first listen of “God Took His Time On You” today. Equal parts...

au.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Classic Country#Brown Gray#Chugg Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicTMZ.com

Lizzo Trying to Manifest Banging Drake After New Song Name-Drop

Lizzo says she name-dropped Drake in her new song to turn the tables on an age-old trope of rappers doing the same for women -- but it seems she's actually trying to bang the dude. The singer told Zane Lowe she mentioned Drizzy on her new song, "Rumors," because she...
CelebritiesBillboard

Lizzo Releases 'Rumors' With Cardi B: Watch the Steamy Music Video

It's true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo's first-ever collaboration. On Thursday, ahead of the release, the two Grammy winners posted a promotional clip with a sneak peek from the music video. In it, Lizzo is heard singing, "All the rumors are true, yeah."
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Together Pangea, ‘Nervous’

As they get ever-closer to the release of their forthcoming fifth album this October, Los Angeles trio Together Pangea have continued their run of slick tracks with the arrival of new single, “Nervous”. Having first appeared on the scene over a decade ago, it didn’t take long for Together Pangea...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Nicholas Hamilton, ‘Pretty Young’

With an already-acclaimed acting career under his belt, Australia’s own Nicholas Hamilton has once again continued his burgeoning musical career, having offered up his debut EP, Pretty Young, just last week. Described as “a diary of my life up until this point”, the EP collects all of Hamilton’s previously-released singles,...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Good Morning, ‘Country’

Naarm/Melbourne outfit Good Morning have well and truly lived up to their name, turning early Thursday into a great morning by way of their latest single, “Country”. A slow-burning piece of indie-rock, “Country” feels like the culmination of everything that Good Morning have spent their almost-decade together working towards, fusing blissful hazy instrumentation with pensive lyrics that focus on themes of nostalgic wants and needs, and how they panned out into adulthood.
Posted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Weezer Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

Weezer have unveiled their cover of Metallica's 1991 classic "Enter Sandman." The song arrives as the latest installment from the upcoming Metallica Blacklist covers album, due for release on Sept. 10. The LP will include a total of 53 artists performing their favorite Metallica songs. The campaign launched last month with Colombian singer Juanes' version of "Enter Sandman," as well as three different covers of "Sad but True" by Jason Isbell, St. Vincent and Sam Fender.
MusicRolling Stone

ONEFOUR Team up With Kapulet for New Single, ‘How We Livin”

ONEFOUR have continued their ever-exceptional run of singles, offering up their Kapulet collaboration “How We Livin'” as their latest track, which was released overnight. On first listen, it serves as a celebratory reflection on their journey to where they are now, yet upon closer inspection, it serves as an intimate and introspective look into the lives of the group, both before and after fame came knocking.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Willow Drops Live Performance Video for ‘Lipstick’ With Travis Barker

Willow has released a live video for her song “Lipstick,” off her new pop-punk-inspired album Lately I Feel Everything. The clip features the singer performing onstage with Travis Barker on drums and two guitarists shredding to the impassioned rock song. “I spread my wings/The song they sing/I owe it all to you/I owe it all to you,” Willow belts. “Lipstick” follows Smith’s previous single “Transparent Soul,” also featuring Barker; the Blink-182 drummer further contributed to Willow’s collaboration with Avril Lavigne on the album, “Grow.” Lately I Feel Everything also features collaborations with Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr, and Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and was produced by Tyler Cole. Recorded during the pandemic, Lately I Feel Everything is largely inspired by pop-punk acts like Lavigne, My Chemical Romance, and Paramore, as well as Smith’s early memories of going on tour alongside her mother Jada Pinkett Smith’s metal band, Wicked Wisdom. Upon its release last month, the album debuted on the Rolling Stone albums chart at Number 33, picking up 12.7 million streams and close to 3,000 sales.
Musicthesource.com

D Smoke Returns with New Single “Shame on You”

Grammy-nominated artist D Smoke is back to work and has released his new single “Shame On You.” The single is the first release since his critically acclaimed debut album Black Habits. “Shame On You” brings heavy deep bass and guitar riffs, along with an acute trumpet painting the scene for...
MusicRolling Stone

The Art of Mixing A Song

Mixing is the start of the post-production process, where separate tracks within a song are combined into a single audio file. A mixing engineer shapes and balances the different tracks in the session to sound good when played together with tools like EQ, Compression, Panning, Reverb and other FX. Mixing engineers tweak the frequency and spatial clashes between instruments, tighten grooves within frames of music and emphasize essential elements and song structures. In some cases, they might layer additional drum samples or mute parts they consider redundant.
MusicNME

Seori to release new single ‘Dive Into You’ featuring Day6’s Jae

Indie K&B singer Seori will soon be dropping a new single featuring eaJ (also known as Jae) of Day6. On August 17, Seori revealed that she will be releasing a new single featuring the Day6 member. Slated for release on August 22 at 6pm KST, ‘Dive Into You’ marks the second time the duo have collaborated, after last September’s ‘It Just Is’, which also featured fellow singer-songwriter Keshi.
MusicRolling Stone

Gang of Youths Debut New Song ‘Brothers’ at Live Comeback

As Gang of Youths gear up to embark upon the release of album number three, the Australian group took to the stage in their new home of London last week to perform their first live show in close to 18 months for a group of dedicated fans. Taking place at...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

VOLBEAT's 'Wait A Minute My Girl' Tops BILLBOARD's Mainstream Rock Chart

VOLBEAT's latest single, "Wait A Minute My Girl", has topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. The song is the Danish/American band's ninth No. 1 song on the chart, and ties AEROSMITH for the artist with at least nine songs that have topped the Billboard chart. VOLBEAT previously shared its music video for "Wait A Minute My Girl" directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan and animation by Steve Yeung. AWESOME+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in mixed media techniques. They most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries "The Lady And The Dale", Marvel's "Behind The Mask" and Showtime's "The One And Only Dick Gregory".
Theater & Dancewfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Angel Olsen reinterprets the classic “Safety Dance”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Angel Olsen has just released her striking cover version of Men Without Hats’ 1982 smash hit “Safety Dance.” Her take is a bit edgier and more menacing than the playful original. It’s the second taste we get of her forthcoming EP Aisles. It’s an ambitious project of ‘80s covers. The EP is set for release August 20th (digitally) and September 24th (physically).
Musicrespect-mag.com

Jorja Smith Unveils New Single “All Of This”

Further to unveiling her highly-anticipated 8-track EP Be Right Back earlier this year, Jorja Smith has today returned with a stunning new single in the form of “All Of This”. Produced by Grammy-nominated producer & DJ Guilty Beatz, the track is Amapiano inspired – a genre for which Guilty is...
MusicKTTS

Dylan Scott debuts his latest single “New Truck”

Dylan Scott has dropped his latest track, “New Truck,” written by Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson, and Ashley Gorley. New Truck the follow-up to Scott’s No. 1 single, “Nobody.” His debut single, “Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy” was released in 2013 and stayed for 10 weeks on Billboard Country Airplay. That song was included in his EP of the same name, released in 2014. In 2016, Scott earned his first No.1 single, “My Girl,” written for his high school sweetheart – now wife– Blair Robinson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy