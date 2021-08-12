Cancel
Hunters of migratory birds reminded to HIP-certify

By BISMARCK TRIBUNE STAFF
Bismarck Tribune
 5 days ago

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is reminding migratory bird hunters of all ages that they need to register with the Harvest Information Program prior to hunting ducks, geese, swans, mergansers, coots, cranes, snipe, doves and woodcock. Hunters must register in each state for which they are licensed to hunt....

