Paul Smith takes the new electric Mini for a spin

The MINI STRIP (co-)created by Paul Smith is celebrating its world premiere in London on 12 August 2021. This custom-made one-off car is a product of the collaboration between MINI and Paul Smith announced in November 2020, which has resulted in these two iconic British brands sharing creative thoughts on sustainable design for the past few months. The MINI STRIP shines the spotlight on an innovative approach to the issue of sustainability in automotive manufacturing. Guided by the overarching theme of ‘Simplicity, Transparency, Sustainability’, the car showcases inspirational ideas for a more sustainable method of automotive design. As the name suggests, the process began by completely stripping down a three-door MINI Cooper SE and reducing it to its structural essence. Only those elements that the designer viewed as absolutely necessary were then defined, implemented and put in place – with sustainability taking a front seat.