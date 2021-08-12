Cancel
MLB roundup: Bobby Dalbec's 5 RBIs help Red Sox to 20-8 win

By Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Aug 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Aug 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Franchy Cordero (16), center fielder Jarren Duran (40), and right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

2021-08-12 05:51:46 GMT+00:00 - Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, Nathan Eovaldi struck out 10 over seven innings of one-run ball and the Boston Red Sox routed the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 20-8 on Wednesday night.

Dalbec (2-for-3) knocked a three-run triple in the fifth inning after hitting a two-run single in the fourth. Eovaldi (10-7) allowed three hits and walked one to earn his first victory since July 1 versus Kansas City.

Xander Bogaerts (2-for-4) hit a three-run home run and drove in four, Hunter Renfroe (3-for-5) had four RBIs and J.D. Martinez (4-for-4) drove in a pair for the Red Sox, who totaled season highs in hits (19) and runs. Boston had lost two straight and 11 of their last 14 games.

Brett Philips clubbed a ninth-inning grand slam and both Brandon Lowe and Mike Zunino hit solo home runs for the Rays, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.

Brewers 10, Cubs 0

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record by recording 10 straight strikeouts and blanked host Chicago on four hits over eight innings of a history-making win.

Burnes (7-4) finished with a career-high 15 punchouts. The right-hander became the third pitcher in MLB annals to record 10 straight whiffs, joining the New York Mets' Tom Seaver in 1970 and Aaron Nola, who accomplished the feat in June for Philadelphia.

The game was never in doubt after Milwaukee pounded Jake Arrieta (5-11) for eight hits and seven runs in the top of the first inning. Omar Narvaez polished off a 3-for-3, four-RBI performance by crashing his 11th homer.

Dodgers 8, Phillies 2

Cody Bellinger homered twice and drove in four runs to lift Los Angeles past host Philadelphia.

AJ Pollock added three hits and an RBI, Matt Beaty contributed two hits with a run scored and starter David Price hit an RBI double for the Dodgers, who won their fourth in a row -- outscoring their opposition 26-7.

Ronald Torreyes singled and knocked in two runs and Jean Segura had two hits for the Phillies, who dropped their second in a row following an eight-game winning streak. J.T. Realmuto left the game after the first inning after being hit in the mask with two foul balls.

Twins 1, White Sox 0

Jorge Polanco homered and four Minnesota pitchers combined for a six-hitter as the Twins blanked Chicago in the rubber game of their three-game series in Minneapolis.

Polanco also tripled and Luis Arraez had a double for Minnesota, which won for the fifth time in its last seven games. Caleb Thielbar (4-0) picked up the victory with 1 1/3 inning of hitless relief while Alex Colome picked up his seventh save.

Eloy Jimenez went 2-for-4 and Leury Garcia had a single and walk for Chicago, which lost its second straight but still won the season series with the Twins, 13-6.

Cardinals 4, Pirates 0

Veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright pitched a complete-game two-hitter as visiting St. Louis handed Pittsburgh its seventh straight loss.

Wainwright (11-6) gave up two singles, both by Colin Moran. He struck out seven, walked none and made 88 pitches -- and, for good measure, hit an RBI single. It was his 11th career complete-game shutout and first since July 16, 2016, against the Marlins.

The Pirates have been held to three hits over the first two games of the series. Pittsburgh starter Wil Crowe (3-7) pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up one run and four hits, with three walks and four strikeouts.

Braves 8, Reds 6 (11 innings)

Second baseman Ozzie Albies, down to his last strike, hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning to give Atlanta a wild win over visiting Cincinnati.

Cincinnati's Joey Votto tied the game with a long two-run homer into the right-field seats with one out in the ninth inning against Atlanta closer Will Smith. The two-run shot was his second of the game, 25th of the season and 14th since the All-Star break.

Atlanta starter Touki Toussaint pitched five innings and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

Yankees 5, Royals 2

Luke Voit's two-run single in the first inning gave New York a lead it would not relinquish as it defeated host Kansas City to claim the three-game series.

The Yankees won their 11th straight series over the Royals and also claimed the season series, four games to two. Four Yankees had multiple hits. Chad Green (6-5) got the win in relief. Zack Britton got his first save of the season.

Whit Merrifield led off the bottom of the first with a single, then notched his major league-leading 33rd stolen base and his 33rd straight successful steal, tying the club record (Carlos Beltran, 1999-2001).

Astros 5, Rockies 1

Aledmys Diaz had three hits and drove in three runs, Michael Brantley also had three hits and scored twice, and host Houston beat Colorado.

Carlos Correa added two hits and Framber Valdez (8-3) struck out eight over six innings for the Astros. Houston swept the two-game set with Colorado and has won three of its last four after dropping five of six.

Trevor Story had two hits for the Rockies, who managed just one run in the two games after scoring 34 in a three-game sweep of Miami over the weekend.

Marlins 7, Padres 0

Lewis Brinson homered twice and Sandy Alcantara pitched seven scoreless innings, leading Miami to victory over host San Diego.

Marlins rookie right fielder Bryan De La Cruz hit his first career homer as Miami snapped San Diego's four-game win streak.

Alcantara (7-10) helped Miami snap a five-game losing streak, which was the second-longest skid of the season for the last-place Marlins. Reaching 101 mph with his fastball, Alcantara allowed four hits and two walks, striking out seven.

Mets 8, Nationals 7 (completion of suspended game)

Brandon Drury's tie-breaking pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth inning completed a laborious comeback for host New York, which snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Washington in the completion of a game suspended due to rain Tuesday.

The Mets overcame a pair of three-run deficits before Drury's hit gave New York its first lead since its previous win, a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Aug. 4. The Nationals have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games since dealing several stars at the trade deadline July 30.

Trevor May (5-2) struck out one in a perfect eighth to earn the win. Edwin Diaz whiffed one in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 24th save. Juan Soto hit a three-run homer among three hits for the Nationals.

Tigers 5, Orioles 2

Miguel Cabrera hit the 499th home run of his career, Tarik Skubal tossed six scoreless innings and Detroit defeated host Baltimore.

Cabrera, who had three hits and a sacrifice fly, hit a solo shot in the fifth inning. Skubal (8-10) gave up five hits and struck out six.

Anthony Santander had three hits and blasted his third homer in two games for Baltimore. Orioles starter Matt Harvey (6-11) gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings.

Athletics 6, Indians 3

Jed Lowrie belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning to fuel Oakland to a win over host Cleveland.

Elvis Andrus homered to lead off the eighth inning and Matt Chapman had an RBI single among his two hits for the Athletics, who have won six in a row. Oakland will vie for a sweep of the three-game series on Thursday afternoon.

Oscar Mercado's RBI double with two outs in the seventh inning gave the Indians a 3-2 lead before the Athletics provided a swift response in the eighth.

--Field Level Media

