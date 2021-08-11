Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki Endorses Griff Griffitts for House District 6

The Griff Griffitts for State Representative campaign today announced that Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki has endorsed Griff Griffitts for House District 6. “I am proud to endorse Griff Griffitts for State Representative because he is dedicated to his community as we have seen in his success and determination as a County Commissioner,” said Mayor Brudnicki. “I know he will fight tirelessly for conservative values and for Bay County. We need to send Griff to the Florida House. He will make a difference for the hard working families in our community.”