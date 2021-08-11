Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Overseas Notes: Olympics, Kuhnhackl, Slepets

By Zach Leach
prohockeyrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill NHL players be headed to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China this year? The league’s initial schedule release suggested as much, with a break penciled in for February 7-22, but several weeks later the NHL still has yet to confirm their participation. Fortunately, the wait for a decision will not have to last much longer. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly tells ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski that the league will announce, one way or another, their intention for the 2022 Olympics by the end of the month. Wyshynski notes that multiple teams around the league had also indicated that a decision would be made in August. While Olympic participation was written in to the recent CBA extension, it was dependent on an agreement between the NHL and NHLPA and the IIHF as to terms. This has been made more difficult with the resurgent COVID-19 cases and the Games taking place in China of all places. Conversely, the league and players’ association are also concerned about the conditions that the players may be in, with Wyshynski writing that the restrictions could be even heavier than they were in the 2020 NHL postseason bubbles. If the NHL does opt to skip the Beijing Olympics, Daly confirms that the league does have a backup schedule that would fill some of the dates in that currently scheduled gap, though the logistics of such a move could be difficult for teams to manage.

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Daly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Beijing Olympics#Espn#Cba#Nhlpa#Iihf#German#Swedish#Ahl#Shl#Spartak Moscow#Khl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Free-agent profile: Derick Brassard

Last season, the 33-year-old caught on with the Coyotes just as training camps were on the horizon, inking a one-year, $1M contract. Brassard spent the majority of the campaign in a middle-six role, mostly on the third line but moving up to the second when needed. It’s basically the role he has held for the past few years and the results were pretty much the same.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Goalie Kallgren Will Challenge For NHL Playing Time in 2021-22

It’s no secret that when it comes to evaluating talent, goaltending is the hardest position to predict. It’s why you rarely see more than one or two goalies get drafted in the first round, and very rarely in the top ten. For every Marc-Andre Fleury and Carey Price, there’s a Rick DiPietro and a Chet Pickard.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Red Wings Top Line Could Be Dangerous, If They Stay Healthy

There are a lot of things to like about the Detroit Red Wings as a whole. General manager Steve Yzerman has done an excellent job of creating a bright future for the franchise while acquiring slightly older players who may not be as valued on other teams. One of the players that they acquired was the young Washington Capitals forward, Jakub Vrana. They traded the third big piece of the top line, Anthony Mantha, in exchange for him, Richard Panik, and two draft picks. He performed valiantly, and was the reason a lot of new people tuned into games. However, due to injuries to other teammates and possible linemates, we didn’t get to see everything at its best. It’s a new season and a new beginning, which means a fully healthy lineup. It wouldn’t shock me at all if the first line is one of the best in the league.
Combat Sportsintermatwrestle.com

2020 Olympics: 57 kg Men's Freestyle Results and Notes

Monday marked the first medals that were handed out in wrestling at the 2020 Olympics. As each weight class has concluded we will have a wrap-up for each, which includes results and some notable facts related to the weight. Past Articles. Qualification Round. Yuki Takahashi (Japan) over Stevan Micic (Serbia)...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

New York Rangers Agree To Terms With Brennan Othmann

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with their top draft pick and will sign Brennan Othmann to a three-year entry-level contract. The young forward was selected 16th overall last month and spent this year playing in Switzerland. Othmann, 18, wasn’t in Switzerland at random. His father played more...
Combat Sportsintermatwrestle.com

2020 Olympics: 67 kg Greco-Roman Results and Notes

Monday marked the first medals that were handed out in wrestling at the 2020 Olympics. As each weight class has concluded we will have a wrap-up for each, which includes results and some notable facts related to the weight. Past Articles. Qualification Round. Hansu Ryu (South Korea) over Abdelmalek Merabet...
NHLmarkerzone.com

TWO-TIME CUP CHAMP TOM KUHNHACKL HEADS TO EUROPE

Tom Kuhnhackl, who won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has left the NHL for a contract in Europe. The German-born player has signed a deal with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). According to the club's website, it's a two-year deal. Kuhnhackl, a former fourth-round draft...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Washington Capitals Loan Damien Riat To Lausanne HC

After just one season in North America, Damien Riat is headed back to Switzerland. The Washington Capitals have loaned the winger to Lausanne HC for the 2021-22 campaign after he spent this year with the Hershey Bears. The release does specify that he will be eligible to return to North America at the end of his National League season, though it’s unclear really where his future in the Capitals organization lies.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Vancouver Canucks Sign Guillaume Brisebois

The Vancouver Canucks have signed Guillaume Brisebois to a one-year, two-way contract. The young defenseman was eligible for salary arbitration but chose not to file. Brisebois, 24, played just one game for the Canucks this season, spending most of the year on the taxi squad or in the minor leagues. The 2015 third-round pick has just nine NHL appearances under his belt and has yet to record a single point.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Los Angeles Kings Sign Samuel Helenius

The Los Angeles Kings have signed draft pick Samuel Helenius to a three-year, entry-level contract according to CapFriendly. The deal will carry an average annual value of $925K. Helenius, 18, was selected 59th overall by the Kings and is still expected to play for JYP in Finland next season. The...
NHLPioneer Press

Wild GM: Kirill Kaprizov’s deal ‘will be longer’ than Fiala’s

The Wild have a little more than a month before training camp begins, plenty of time to get Kirill Kaprizov signed to a long-term contract extension, general manager Bill Guerin said Monday. While addressing the team’s new one-year, $5.1 million contract with Kevin Fiala, Guerin was asked if he had...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Los Angeles Kings Sign Jacob Moverare

The Los Angeles Kings have reached a deal with another one of their restricted free agents, signing Jacob Moverare to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will carry an NHL salary of $750K. Moverare, 22, was a free agent for the first time after spending the last few seasons bouncing...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Carolina Hurricanes Sign Aleksi Heimosalmi

The Carolina Hurricanes have added to their Finnish contingent once again, this time signing draft pick Aleksi Heimosalmi to a three-year entry-level contract. Hurricanes GM Don Waddell released a short statement:. Aleksi is a highly skilled, two-way defenseman. We’re excited for him to take the next steps in his development.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Minor Transactions: 08/13/21

The NHL free agent market may seem like it slowing down, but the list of unsigned UFA’s remains impressive and there are still plenty of RFA’s in need of new deals as well. With only so many roster spots to go around, there will continue to be frequent minor moves made as NHL hopefuls shift their sights to the AHL and Europe. Keep up with those transactions right here:
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Seattle Kraken Sign Carsen Twarynski, Cale Fleury

One of the more surprising moves from this summer’s expansion draft was the Seattle Kraken selecting Carsen Twarynski from the Philadelphia Flyers. The team immediately defended the pick though, saying they felt the young forward could help the depth of the organization, and now he’s agreed to a contract. The Kraken have signed Twarynski to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750K in the NHL.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Free Agent Profile: Erik Gustafsson

It’s what Gustafsson has done in the interim that has people worried. He returned to Chicago the next season and had 26 points in 59 games, but was so suspect defensively that he generated just a third-round pick at the deadline for the Blackhawks. His play down the stretch and in the bubble with the Calgary Flames was good enough to land him a $3MM salary for 2020-21 with the Philadelphia Flyers, but still inconsistent enough to limit the term to just one year. Once again he was moved at the deadline, only this time it was for a seventh-round pick from the Montreal Canadiens, directly showing how much his lustre had faded.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Sam Reinhart Signs With Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers have worked out a deal with newly acquired Sam Reinhart, inking the restricted free agent to a three-year contract. Reinhart was acquired last month from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick and prospect Devon Levi. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the deal will carry an average annual value of $6.5MM. GM Bill Zito released a statement on the deal:
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Los Angeles Kings At 50-Contract Limit

Lost in the shuffle of the Los Angeles Kings’ recent signings of 2021 draft picks Brandt Clarke and Samuel Helenius and the extension of prospect defenseman Jacob Moverare is that the team has painted themselves into a corner with the league’s contract limit. An oft-overlooked rule in the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement is that no club can have more than 50 players signed to standard player contracts at one time for the current league year. Upon signing Moverare on Friday afternoon, the Kings hit that 50-contract mark. This may force the team to make a move before heading into the season without any flexibility.

Comments / 0

Community Policy