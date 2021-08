Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. London rapper John Glacier's debut project SHILOH: Lost For Words dropped last week and is packed full of late night murmurings from an enigmatic figure on the UK rap scene. "Boozy" is a great introduction to the mixtape and her work in general. Confessional without ever crossing fully into earnestness, the song mixes a woozy beat (courtesy of producer, and Frank Ocean collaborator, Vegyn) with Glacier's stream of conscious-style flow, delivered as if she's reading straight from the notes app on her phone. Bars fly by, dissipating like smoke in the night sky, but one sticks: "I'm no better, I'm just different."— DR.