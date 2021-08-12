1 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $50,000

An investor's dream opportunity. Located in a convenient location, not far from local grocery/convenient stores, parkway or expressway. This property is a non-conforming lot. **NEWER ROOF, FRONT AND SIDE DOOR, WINDOWS, ETC. APPLIANCES INSIDE TO BE SOLD WITH THE PROPERTY. Property is being sold in strictly “As-Is” condition. Seller will not make any repairs or provide Buyer with credits for repairs. Buyer is responsible for obtaining CO and any town required inspections. Cash offers only--all offers MUST be submitted with Proof of Funds.