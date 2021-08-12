Cancel
Electronics

Using Samsung’s Regular S Pen With Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Damage Its Display; Newer Styluses Come With Improved Technologies

By Omar Sohail
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs most of you know, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first Samsung foldable smartphone to get S Pen support, but if you have a stylus lying around from your previous purchases, do not attempt to use it with this handset, and we will explain why. Samsung Recommends Using...

wccftech.com

#Galaxy#Stylus#Foldable Smartphone#The Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy
Technology
Samsung
Electronics
Electronics

Samsung’s 1,000-inch The Wall is now available worldwide

We have been talking about The Wall since 2018, when Samsung announced the new modular MicroLED system. When it was first introduced, many people scoffed at the idea and questioned how this would become a consumer product. Of course, none of that deterred Samsung, as they’re known for taking on some crazy projects.
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 Pro Max - Apple’s Olympic-size mistake, but you'll still buy it

Let's do a short rewind before jumping into the iPhone 13 Pro Max chit-chat. It's late November 2020; you've received your iPhone 12 Pro Max, you set it up and start using it. You see, it's a big phone! But it's OK - that's what you wanted anyway. A week or two later, you start realizing that there's something else that makes it feel… different.
Cell Phones

This is Apple’s solution for mounting larger batteries in your devices

The battery is one of Apple’s pending subjects. Yes, the firm compensates for a stack that is ‘small’ if we compare it with the rest of its rivals with a good optimization of it through software. But this is not enough, and this hardware needs not only improvements to make it more spacious and efficient, but also to fit a specific space depending on the product. For that very reason, build smaller hardware to increase battery capacity in your devices .
Cell Phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with the strongest folding glass ever; Samsung sacrificing its cameras

The official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just weeks away and new details about the folding device continue to surface as the date gets closer. According to well-known tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the strongest folding screen ever. This screen will not only be stronger than the one on its predecessor, the Z Fold 2, but also stronger than the screens of other 2021 folding phones. The new technology will be an upgraded version of Samsung’s ultra-thin glass (UTG) which was introduced first on the Z Fold 2.
Electronics

Whisper’s AI-powered hearing aid system is making its way to Android

As technology and AI continues to advance in consumer products like smartphones and TVs, that progression also leaks over into other areas, such as medical devices. Whisper is one of those products. The Whisper Hearing System is a hearing aid that uses AI to get better over time. Now, the company has added support for several Android devices for the first time.
Electronics
SlashGear

Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Pro leak hints at a slightly different stylus

There are less than two weeks left before Samsung’s big Unpacked event, and we may have already had our fill of leaks and rumors regarding the company’s upcoming products. Aside from actual prices and availability dates, however, one small detail hasn’t been talked about that much. Samsung recently confirmed that it made a special S Pen just for its foldable phones, and a new piece of information about the still-unreleased S Pen Pro could be that promised stylus.
Electronics
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases leak may have revealed the foldable's final design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could look a lot more slick than last year's model, if new images listed on a South Korean e-commerce website are to be believed. Korean retailer Coupang, as first noticed by SamMobile, has listed a clear foldable case for what it claims is the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3. Images show full renders of what could be the foldable Samsung flagship, along with what the site says are images of phone cases for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Cell Phones

Samsung confirms Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 rumors — S Pen is coming!

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is set for August 11 and while a steady flow of leaks gives us a good idea of what to expect, there can always be surprises. Rumors are fun but ultimately meaningless unless confirmed by the company itself. Fortunately, that's what happened today when Dr. TM Roh, President & Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung, publishing an editorial on the company’s blog outlining the vision for these devices and confirming a number of leaks along the way (via SamMobile).
Electronics

Apple’s Touch ID-enabled keyboard is finally available on its own

There are two versions: the standard and a longer model with a numeric keypad (pretty much what the company offers with all of its Magic Keyboards), running $149 and $179, respectively. There’s also a $99 version that keeps the new rounded, compact design, but drops the Touch ID in favor of a key that locks the system. But where’s the fun in that?
Cell Phones

The Pixel 6 chip might be made by one of Google's frenemies

Sources claim Google is using Samsung to make the Tensor chip inside the Pixel 6. It’s reportedly built using the same 5nm process as Snapdragon 888 chips. This suggests it will be competitive with modern phone processors. Google was keen to hype up the Tensor chip inside Pixel 6 phones,...
Electronics

Here’s What Apple’s AirPower Charging Mat Actually Looked Like

Remember AirPower, Apple’s wireless charging mat that never made it to release? Well, The Verge has was sent pictures of a prototype and took a closer look…. Giulio Zompetti, a 28-year-old from Italy, says he has been able to purchase a prototype AirPower unit from Chinese e-waste sources. “The unit lacks all of its exterior housing, and shows this beautiful and heavy stainless steel chassis,” says Zompetti. In photos supplied to The Verge, you can see the AirPower mat powering a prototype iPhone, with its 22 coils on the front-facing side and 22 controller circuits on the rear. In order for this AirPower prototype to work, it has to be paired with special prototype iPhone hardware to activate the coils. “It doesn’t work with production devices, because the coils are woken up by the device,” explains Zompetti, who says he’s been able to charge two prototype devices simultaneously so far. Zompetti says he received the unit in December and was able to interact with it initially through a serial lightning cable.
Electronics

Samsung's best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal bundles in $200 off the Galaxy Watch 4

For those who don't have $1,800 to spare yet still want to get their hands on what looks to be one of the best foldable phones yet, finding an excellent deal on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is crucial. Fortunately, Samsung is making the search pretty simple by hosting one of the best offers right on its website.
NFL

This is the most epic Galaxy Watch 4 leak yet!

The Galaxy Watch 4, or rather the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, to be precise, has just been subjected to the most revealing leak yet. It doesn’t consist of press renders, but it details almost every hardware component you can imagine, leaving very little — if anything — to the imagination.
Cell Phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak in full ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event

The latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak reveals nearly all the key specs of the upcoming foldable. It will feature a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.2-inch cover screen. The foldable flagship will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. Last week, Samsung finally confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy Z...

