Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz on target to start Week 1

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson are on target to return from foot surgeries in time for the regular-season opener on Sept. 12.

ESPN reported the key starters are on track to be back five weeks after surgery, which would put them on the field for practice in early September. Wentz and then Nelson had the same foot surgery to repair broken bones.

“All signs are pretty positive right now,” Colts coach Frank Reich said Wednesday on NFL Network. “Whether that comes out to Week 1, 2 — we don’t know but we’ll find out soon enough.”

Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson reportedly way ahead of schedule, could start for Colts in Week 1

Wentz and Nelson were on the field for the second consecutive day Wednesday taking “mental reps” and will begin advanced rehab soon, but Reich said neither is close to being back on the field for contact drills.

Without Wentz, rookie Sam Ehlinger worked his way into first-team reps at quarterback along with Jacob Eason.

Reich said he’d rotate the young passers in the preseason with Brett Hundley also in the mix for time.

–Field Level Media

