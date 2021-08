WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With COVID cases drastically rising in the area, officials with United Regional say they are seeing an increase of hospitalized patients as well. CEO Phyllis Cowling says at the beginning of July the hospital was seeing about 5 covid patients a day. Right now they are at 34 patients in the COVID unit. Cowling says that number is better than the hospital’s intake at the end of December when it housed 118 patients.