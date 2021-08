NEW KNOXVILLE — The Board of Directors of The Way International, in association with Camp Gunnison—The Way Household Ranch, Gunnison, Colorado, has announced the graduation of its Way Corps class of 2021. This year’s class represents the 50th group of men and women to commit themselves to Christian service with The Way International. The commencement ceremony took place at the Headquarters of The Way International in New Knoxville, Ohio, on Sunday, July 18, 2021. In attendance to celebrate the 50th class were guests from all over the world, including many Way Corps ministers.