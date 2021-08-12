Cancel
Stanford, CA

Stanford University now requiring COVID-19 testing regardless of vaccination status

By Sue Dremann
Palo Alto Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to be tested for COVID-19, Stanford University announced on Wednesday. In an email sent to students, Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs, wrote that the university was taking the precaution to protect students' health and safety to prepare for the in-person fall quarter. All students whether they live on or off campus, must be tested for the coronavirus starting this Monday, Aug. 15, she stated. The highly sensitive test allows students to test themselves and provides results within 24 hours, she wrote.

