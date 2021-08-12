3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $94,882

Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rancher with covered front porch. Ideal for the Starter family or Investor. New 2017 vinyl flooring in the Kitchen, 2016-2017 New Heater, Hot Water Tank, Bathroom Sink,Toilet and Flooring was placed. Hardwood flooring under the carpet. Fenced back yard with two sheds for storage. Off street parking for 2 or more cars. Being sold in "AS IS " condition. The property needs some TLC but has great potential whether your are looking for a house to flip or to live in it, great potential and resale value after putting some work into it. Only quick closing cash offer would be considered. Call for your appointment today.