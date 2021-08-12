Home Rule Charter Public Hearing takes place in Beaver Falls

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Beaver Falls, PA) – Members of the Beaver Falls Home Rule Government Study Commission along with members of the public met last night at the Beaver Falls High School for a hearing of what a Home Rule Charter government could do for Beaver Falls. The commission started the hearing by describing the problems Beaver Falls has faced during recent years such as multi-year deficits, aging infrastructure, and declining property values. Home Rule would allow a local charter adopted by city voters to take over city affairs that are currently controlled in Harrisburg under Third Class City Code. Under the proposed charter, council members would become policy makers, elected city controller and city treasurer positions would be eliminated, the city manager would oversee city departments, and a Chief Financial Officer would take over all financial management. Citizens would also be given more input in ways such as having the ability to propose or repeal ordinances by petitions of around 100 signatures. A home rule community cannot however, make any laws that are contrary to the United States or Pennsylvania constitutions or state laws. One question that was asked by a member of the public was “What would happen if Beaver Falls doesn’t transfer to Home Rule?”, in which Kirsten Bestor replied that the city would be in danger of going bankrupt which would cause city services to be cut, resulting in less police and firefighters. Chairperson Regina Jones also replied stating “Nobody wants to bring a new business into a bankrupt city”. The Commission will hold one more public hearing before the November 2nd Election Day. The Home Rule Government Study Commission consists of members Regina Jones – Chairperson, Michael Anderson, Kirsten Bestor – Treasurer, Doug Carson – Vice-Chairperson, Jerry Ford, Neal McDowell, Bethany Warren – Secretary, and Ray Gutowsi – Alternate.