The Riverside County Registrar of Voters Office gave an update to plans for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election in the form of a letter to voters found on its website, www.voteinfo.net. According to the update, all registered voters in Riverside County will be mailed a ballot in accordance with new legislation recently enacted by the State regarding the conduct of the California Gubernatorial Recall Election, but should note that this year’s voting process will be different. Each eligible registered voter for the Sept. 14, 2021, California Gubernatorial Recall Election will receive a ballot by mail beginning Monday, Aug. 16. Voters can verify their voter registration status at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or register to vote online at https://registertovote.ca.gov. Vo.