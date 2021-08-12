Actors Say ‘Nunsense’ Is ‘Ridiculous,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Absurd’ Fun

“Nunsense” is full of nonsense that will have audiences laughing, the actresses in the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts’ production of the musical comedy hope. “I feel like the biggest thing for me is that I want people to be able to come and see the show and just laugh. And enjoy it and feel like they have the freedom to participate,” said Laura Guley, who plays Sister Mary Leo, in an interview Monday. “It’s really not a show where it’s actors and audience. It’s like we’re all together in the same thing, and I want them to really feel like they’re in this world with us and they have the freedom to laugh and shout out things and just be in the story as well, because that’s what will make it the most fun for us, selfishly, and also for the audience as well.”