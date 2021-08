Miguel Cabrera is just one home run away from 500 for his career and Detroit Tigers fans are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Take a look (and listen) as Miggy gets a standing ovation as he steps to the plate for his first at bat on Friday against the Cleveland Indians. As you can hear, the fans in attendance at Comerica Park were chanting “Miggy, Miggy, Miggy…” as Cabrera walked out of the dugout and up to the plate.