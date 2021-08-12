Cancel
Health

The Latest: Fauci: Booster shot for weakened immune systems

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says an additional COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously vaccinated people with weakened immune systems. He told NBC’s ”Today” show on Thursday that he expects the booster recommendation to come “imminently.”. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...

www.ftimes.com

State
Washington State
Person
Anthony Fauci
#Immune Systems#Booster#Nbc
