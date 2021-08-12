The Latest: Fauci: Booster shot for weakened immune systems

“The FDA is fully aware that the country is at a new stage of epidemic and that people with weakened immune systems are at high risk for serious illness,” FDA Interim Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. The third vaccine dose comes from Pfizer or Moderna. The CDC estimates that 2.7 percent of American adults have reduced immunity. For example, it could be people being treated for cancer, HIV patients or organ donors. “Others who have been fully vaccinated are well protected and do not currently need a third vaccine dose,” Voodcock said. U.S. health officials are considering a possible third embargo after Israel took such an initiative. More than 619,000 people have died from the effects of Govt-19 in the United States and the number of infections is rising sharply again due to the more contagious delta variant. The vaccination campaign began quickly, but has since weakened considerably, especially in the conservative states of the South and Midwest. Young people, lower social classes and ethnic minorities are less likely to be vaccinated. Managing extra corona shots in rich countries is sensitive because vaccine levels are difficult to get off the ground in many developing countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on countries to stop providing booster vaccines until at least the end of September. (Belgium)