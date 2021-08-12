Cancel
Protests

"My child, my choice" CCSD parents protest masks for K-12 students

By Lauren Clark
news3lv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith signs in hand, hundreds of CCSD parents gathered outside the district building Wednesday to protest mask guidelines. "We want our children in school without masks," said father Randall Hicks. Erin Phillips, president of group Power2Parent argued parents should choose to mask their child or not. "We really believe that...

Erin Phillips
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Kidswksu.org

Top Doc Urges COVID-Concerned Parents to Send Kids to School in Masks

COVID cases continue to climb in Ohio, and many school districts have mandated students and teachers wear masks inside buildings, including the state’s largest districts. But what about those districts that have not done that?. The Ohio Department of Health’s incoming director explains parents should have their children wear masks...
Kidswcyb.com

With COVID cases surging, experts recommend boosting children's immune systems

COVID-19 cases are rising and parents are wondering how to protect their children who are too young to receive the vaccine. Experts are recommending boosting the immune system, and longevity expert Lauriston Crockett is giving parents some advice. Crockett says there are additional ways to keep kids healthy, including staying...
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

The New Rules of COVID Testing for Kids and Parents

COVID cases are climbing in kids just as they’re heading back to school. Nearly 94,000 kids tested positive for COVID the week ending August 5, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant. That’s 31 percent higher than the 72,000 new cases in children reported the previous week. The positive COVID test rate was between 4.8 and 17.6 percent in 11 states that reported that data. Earlier in the pandemic, New York kept schools closed until that rate fell below 5 percent. But now schools are opening in person, many without mask requirements or virtual school options. “I would feel very uncomfortable sending my child to school without knowing that everyone was masked, and without knowing that all teachers were vaccinated,” Paul Offit, MD, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and an infectious disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told Fatherly.
KidsNews 12

Does your child have COVID-19 or the common cold? Check the symptoms here as the school year gets underway.

Common colds, strep throat, flu and allergies all share many symptoms of COVID-19. If your child becomes ill as the school year gets underway, it might be difficult to tell what illness they have. Symptom screenings have the potential to exclude students from school repeatedly even though they do not have COVID-19 or another contagious illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
EducationConnecticut Post

NJ governor to require masks for K-12 students, school staff

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Staff members and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in New Jersey schools when the new year begins in a few weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce Friday as COVID-19 cases rise in the state. The decision to...
KidsPosted by
Vice

A Parent Sent Their Child to Day Care With COVID Symptoms. Now 15 Kids Are Sick.

Fifteen children and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 after a parent sent their kid to day care in Ontario with symptoms. York Region Public Health told VICE World News a parent in Vaughan, about 45 minutes north of Toronto, has been fined $880 for violating an isolation order by sending their child to day care with symptoms.
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

Parents sue Sisolak, CCSD over mask order in schools

Parents of two students at Clark County schools have filed a class action lawsuit against Gov. Steve Sisolak and the school district alleging that ordering students to wear masks violates their constitutional rights. “It has become exceedingly clear that” Sisolak, the Clark County School District, Attorney General Aaron Ford and...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Parents caught in the middle of K-12 masking debate

Parents in some parts of the U.S. are increasingly frustrated at their deadlocked school districts when it comes to masking policies and the few options for protecting unvaccinated kids this fall. The big picture: The Biden administration's recent plea that people wear masks indoors again risks falling on deaf ears...
Caroline County, VAFree Lance-Star

Caroline will require masks for K-5 students, optional for grades 6-12

Masks will be required for elementary students and staff in Caroline County and will be optional for students and staff in grades 6–12 when school begins this month. The School Board approved this option—one of three presented by division staff—by a 3–2 vote at a special called meeting Monday. The other two options were to require masks for all or to make masks optional for all.
Clark County, NVmvprogress.com

Parents talk about CCSD mask mandates

A group of about 60 local parents gathered at the Old Logandale School on Saturday evening, July 31, to discuss school mask requirements placed on children at school this year. The informal gathering was billed as an Emergency Parent Meeting to discuss an appropriate opposing response to the new mask mandates.
Educationcentraloregondaily.com

▶️ New K-12 mask mandate has some parents looking for options

It’s an issue that just won’t go away. With the mask mandate back in place for Oregon schools, parents are once again faced with a choice. “I never thought I’d be going through something like this, and I know I’m not the only one who feels that way,” said Kylee Simpson, a Mom who lives in La Pine.
Amory, MSwcbi.com

Amory School District will now require mask for K-12 students

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Amory School District reverses course on a mask policy. In keeping with Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines for K-12 schools, students and staff will wear a mask indoors until further notice. This new rule will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Last week,...
EducationWFMZ-TV Online

NJ students K-12 to wear masks, governor to announce

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce that New Jersey students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in schools when the new year begins in a few weeks. Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, will formally announce the decision Friday,...
Olathe, KSKCTV 5

Olathe Board of Education votes to require masks for K-12 students

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Board of Education voted Thursday night to require masks for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The vote was 4-2 and expanded on Thursday's decision made by the Johnson County Board of Commissioners. Board members will review the decision each month. Following the vote,...

