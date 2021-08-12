Cancel
Boonville, IN

Free concert Aug. 14 set for Johnson Park in Boonville

By Dylan Gray Warrick County Standard
warricknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Aug. 14, Johnson Park on the Square in downtown Boonville will play host to a concert scheduled to go on for most of the evening, running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendance is free and there will be a beer garden run by Commander’s Grill. The event will be hosted by Boonville NOW and features music from the group Bluegrass Souls and Pickers and Fiddlers, a collection of artists who perform as a sort of modular band where members come-in-and-out during sets.

