Knox County, IN

'Trust the data' health officials plead

By Jill Erwin jerwin@suncommercial.com
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnox County hung on to its orange COVID-19 designation by the skin of its teeth this week. After a surge of new cases, Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart says the county has once again barely maintained its orange status on Indiana’s COVID metrics map. “The state uses two...

