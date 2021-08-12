Utility seemingly still in the running for $5 million grant
Vincennes may still be in the running for a piece of $100 million set aside for water infrastructure projects. Kirk Bouchie, general manager of Vincennes Water Utilities, told members of the Utilities Service Board last month that he was seeking a $5 million grant from the Indiana Finance Authority as it looks to divvy out $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds specifically set aside for water projects.www.suncommercial.com
