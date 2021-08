This upcoming Saturday, Aug. 14, Pippero Pup Park, a part of Friedman Park in Newburgh, will play host to the first annual Paws in the Park 3K. The event is not a race, but a walk, run or jog for anyone who wants to get out and exercise alongside their pets. The entry fee is $25 per person and includes both a t-shirt and a bag of supplies for each dog from Pet Supplies Plus. The run will begin at 2 p.m.