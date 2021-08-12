Cancel
Camdenton, MO

Navigating technology with your child

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s children are surrounded by electronic devices. With TVs, tablets, computers and smart phones, the average American household has five to 10 screens in the home. “Technology has transformed our lives and these devices offer a lot of potential, but it is all about finding the right balance, “said Pediatrician Shari Neill, M.D., who cares for patients at Lake Regional Clinic – Camdenton. “For small children, it is important to consider how technology can impact critical brain development, and as children grow, parents should help them adopt healthy behaviors around technology.”

