The USD/BRL has produced another leg higher and is traversing near important resistance when technical charts are considered via short- and mid-term. As of this writing, the USD/BRL is near the 5.2300 level and important resistance junctures appear to rest between 5.2500 and 5.2900. If these higher ratios can continue to produce reversals lower, speculators may be attracted to the notion of pursuing selling positions based on an assumption that the USD/BRL is going to produce a natural cycle of bearish action sooner rather than later.