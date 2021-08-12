Elliott Wave view: FTSE 100 nesting higher as impulse [Video]
Short-term Elliott wave view in FTSE suggests that the pullback to 19 July 2021 low (6812.84) ended wave (4). Up from there, the index is nesting higher as an impulse sequence within wave (5) favoring more upside extension to take place. While the initial bounce to 6929.8Hh9 high ended wave ((i)), wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 6827.26 low, wave ((iii)) completed in lesser degree 5 waves at 7018.95 high. Wave ((iv)) ended at 6956.24 low, wave ((v)) ended at 7033.27 high thus completed wave 1.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0