What will inflation be for 2021? Forecasts of inflation on the order of 3 percent or a bit more are common. They are low. There are various measures of inflation, all with advantages and disadvantages. I use two here. The first is the Consumer Price Index. This sometimes is called the “headline inflation rate” because it is the index in newspapers’ headlines. It is also the inflation rate used to adjust Social Security payments. The second is the Price Index for Personal Consumption Expenditures less food and energy. This is the measure that the Federal Reserve uses in its comparisons of inflation with targeted inflation and that it provides in its summary of forecasts by members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC).