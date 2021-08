After helping women discover themselves in the ’70s, “The War Widow” is being broadcast once again. On Thursday, the UCLA Film & Television Archive will host a virtual screening of “The War Widow,” a World War I period piece that tells the story of two women falling in love in an unpredictable world. Archive director May HaDuong will introduce the screening, followed by a discussion with screenwriter Harvey Perr, actress Frances Lee McCain and LGBTQ+ historian Jenni Olson. First broadcast in 1976, Olson said the film was one of the few relatable portrayals of lesbians at the time, as their depictions in film were often negative or stereotypical.