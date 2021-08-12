Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Staten Island Officials Announce Lawsuit Vs Vaccine Mandate

By admin
shorefrontnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) joined local elected officials and community leaders in announcing a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s unfair COVID-19 vaccine mandate and passport initiative. Under the Mayor’s recent executive order, New York City will become the first U.S. city to require proof of vaccination for a variety of activities for city employees and customers, including indoor dining, gyms, entertainment, and performances.

shorefrontnews.com

Comments / 15

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Vaccines
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
Person
Vito Fossella
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Joe Borelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Council#Nypd#New York City Mayor#Democrats#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. Federal health officials have been actively...
Posted by
Fox News

Biden approves Florida emergency declaration due to Tropical Storm Fred

President Biden on Monday declared that an emergency exists in Florida due to Tropical Storm Fred. Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts -- because of emergency conditions resulting from the storm, according to the statement. "FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at...
Posted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
Posted by
The Hill

The Memo: Biden gambles he can plow through Afghan crisis

President Biden made a big bet in his unapologetic speech from the White House on Monday. “I stand squarely behind my decision” to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan, he said. Biden’s gamble is that the American people will fundamentally agree with the decision — and that the traumatic images...
Posted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...

Comments / 15

Community Policy