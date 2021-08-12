Staten Island Officials Announce Lawsuit Vs Vaccine Mandate
Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) joined local elected officials and community leaders in announcing a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s unfair COVID-19 vaccine mandate and passport initiative. Under the Mayor’s recent executive order, New York City will become the first U.S. city to require proof of vaccination for a variety of activities for city employees and customers, including indoor dining, gyms, entertainment, and performances.shorefrontnews.com
