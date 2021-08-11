Cancel
Memphis, TN

Manhood University

memphistn.gov
 7 days ago

In 2016, Mayor Jim Strickland and the City of Memphis Administration decided men in the Greater Memphis Area deserved a program that helps build character, improve communication, and strengthen leadership skills for men. In pursuit of that objective, Manhood University was created, formed and implemented by The Office of Community Affairs and the faith based community partners. This course is facilitated by participating churches and held at their individual locations.

www.memphistn.gov

