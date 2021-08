Of the five pitchers who occupy spots in the Cardinals’ rotation, only two of them, Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim, have won a game for them this season. Lefthnders Jon Lester and J.A. Happ have a five-inning loss and a five-inning no-decision, respectively, to show for their first starts as Cardinals. Southpaw Wade LeBlanc, facing Atlanta here Thursday night in the finale of a three-game set, has no wins to show for six Cardinals starts although the team has won three of those outings, including one this past Friday when the Cardinals beat Minnesota 5-1.