What To Expect With Psychonauts 2 Before Launch

Well, that was a rather anticlimactic way to end the first season. Since the first episode of The Bad Batch, it’s been evident that the clones were going to have a tough road ahead of them when it came to parting ways with the Empire, especially after watching their fellow clones turn on the Jedi they’d been fighting alongside for so long. But as things went along, it became even more obvious that Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, Echo, and even Crosshair would come to find their own place in the galaxy, one way or another. With the betrayal of Crosshair, the clones had to go on the run in an attempt to survive and find a means of obtaining what they needed, namely the essentials and a sense of security that’s been in short supply during the course of the season. Omega’s decision to stick with them has been interesting as she’s learned many things from the clones, just as they’ve learned a few things from her. There have been plenty of adventures along the way, and several familiar faces have shown up as the clones have done their best to elude bounty hunters, the Empire, and especially Crosshair.