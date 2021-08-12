Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Linda Roper Richardson, BBOE D7

By BirminghamWatch
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 5 days ago

Linda Roper Richardson filed papers to run for the Birmingham Board of Education, District 7 seat but said told BirminghamWatch that she has withdrawn from the race.

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

 http://birminghamwatch.org/
