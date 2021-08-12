Linda Roper Richardson, BBOE D7

Lashunda Scales was inspired to run for government office after watching politicians and becoming disenchanted with the way they did business. “Being that I had worked so closely with the entertainment business because of my family’s involvement in that arena, I had a different perspective of how elected officials got very little done,” she said. “I was very disenchanted with the way that I saw the results of action being taken in the community (by) those who have been elected to serve in public office.”