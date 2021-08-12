Cancel
Science

Traces of Plastic Found in Seabirds Nests, Endangering Chicks to Plastic Ingestion

By Rain Jordan
natureworldnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Highland College's Environmental Research Institute undertook a four-year project to monitor seabird populations. They acquired information from observers who visited colonies in the northwest of Europe. Thousands of nests contained plastic trash, according to the researchers. The trash, according to the experts, might represent a severe hazard to seabirds.

AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
Beauty & FashionWorld Economic Forum

Wearing these clothes will stop mosquitoes from biting you

Researchers have developed mosquito resistant clothing which is both 100% bite-proof and insecticide free. This was done by developing a computational model which shows the biting behavior of the 'Aedes aegypti'; a virus-carrying mosquito. They then used this model to create textile materials that would prevent bites. The next step...
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
Environmentdrweil.com

Too Much Plastic In Food

New research from the UK has found that there’s a lot more plastic in food than you might suspect. Worse, the researchers noted concern that microplastics could harbor E. coli and other potentially harmful bacteria found in coastal waters. Investigators from the University of Portsmouth tested a theory that microplastics covered in a layer of microbes were more likely to be eaten by oysters and other marine species (including animals then consumed by humans) than clean microplastics. Lead researcher Joanne Preston, Ph.D., noted that she and her team have discovered that “microplastic really is the Trojan Horse of the marine world. We discovered that clean plastics had little impact on the oysters’ respiration and feeding rates – but did have an impact when you fed them the microplastic hidden in a biofilm. The oysters took in more, and it affected their health.” It’s unknown how much this could affect the food chain, but Dr. Preston said “the likelihood is because the creatures are ingesting more plastic and potentially, disease causing organisms, this will ultimately have a negative effect on human health. We know microplastics can be the mechanism by which bacteria are concentrated in coastal waters and this shows that they are more readily taken up by shellfish and can be transferred to humans or other marine life.”
EnvironmentEater

Climate Disaster Looks Like Thousands of Boiled-Alive Mussels on a Beach in Vancouver

Tens of thousands of dead mussels lay along the coastline in Vancouver, British Columbia, boiled alive by the extreme heat wave that swept across the Pacific Northwest late last month. The Canadian city’s beaches transformed into mass gravesites for the bivalves, their shells forced open by the extreme temperatures, innards dried out or picked over by hungry scavengers. It is one of the most searing images yet of the ongoing climate crisis.
Wildlifenationalgeographic.com

Prehistoric wild dog found at iconic human fossil site

New research reveals two highly social mammals crossed paths at Dmanisi 1.8 million years ago: our ancestral human cousins, and a pack-hunting canid. The medieval Georgian village of Dmanisi is a mecca for paleoanthropology. It holds the oldest known records of human ancestors outside of Africa, shedding light on how the hominin Homo erectus lived at the crossroads of Europe and Asia roughly 1.8 million years ago.
Environmentdesignboom.com

BeBot robot collects tiny plastic waste to clean our beaches

4ocean in collaboration with poralu marine created an eco-friendly solution for beach cleanups. BeBot is a mobile beach-cleaning robot that mechanically sifts sand to collect plastic waste and other debris as small as 1 square cm without harming the environment. the 100% electric vehicle can silently clean up to 3.000 sqm of beach per hour depending on the terrain.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

New Carnivorous Plant Discovered in North America – Balances Trapping Prey and Being Pollinated

Botanists at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of British Columbia have discovered a new carnivorous plant in western North America. Triantha occidentalis makes its home in wetlands and bogs from Alaska to California and inland to Montana. In the summer, it shoots up tall flowering stems coated with sticky hairs that trap small insects like gnats and midges. The scientists discovered that the plant acquires more than half of its nitrogen by digesting these ensnared insects, a welcome treat in its nutrient-poor habitat.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Due to Illegal Rewilding, Wild Beavers Across Scotland Suddenly Increased to 1,000

Wild beavers have taken over lakes and rivers across Scotland's southern Highlands following a sudden increase in their numbers. NatureScot's survey estimates 1,000 beavers now inhabit the wild, getting to rivers north of Dundee in the east, westwards to Crianlarich, north of Loch Lomond, and south to Stirling on the river Forth. NatureScot is a government conservation agency.
AnimalsPhys.org

Raccoon dogs pose a particular threat to ground-nesting birds in Northern Europe

Duck species in Finland are faring poorly, with more than half of the species listed as threatened to a varying degree, with alien predators as one of the suspected causes. A new study proves the suspicions well-founded. In experiments carried out over three years by the University of Helsinki, Finland and Aarhus University, Denmark, wildlife cameras recorded an abundance of images of alien species predating artificial nests established by the researchers in Finland and Denmark.
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
Food & DrinksTree Hugger

Bottled Water Is 3,500 Times More Harmful Than Tap Water

The human body is up to 60% water. These days, however, consumers have to ask themselves a very important question: What kind of water do I want my body to be made of? Although there are myriad choices—sparkling water, flavored water, and even vitamin-infused water—the two most common choices are plain-old tap water and regular bottled water. Consumers tend to believe the former is better for the environment, the latter is better for one’s health but a new study puts those assumptions to the test.﻿﻿
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists in China discover two new massive dinosaur species as big as blue whales

Two new species of massive dinosaurs in China – almost as big as blue whales – have been discovered by scientists, who said the species may have lived about 120 to 130 million years ago.The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, is based on an analysis of fossils that have emerged from China’s northwest regions – in Xinjiang and the Turpan-Hami Basin – which increase the diversity of these extinct megafauna in the Asian continent.The scientists, including those from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, found two of the fossil specimens were from previously unknown species. They have named the...
Animalsearth.com

Raccoon dogs are a growing threat to waterbirds in Finland

More than half of the duck species in Finland are endangered to varying degrees, and the results of a new study suggest that raccoon dogs and other invasive species are to blame. Researchers at the University of Helsinki used wildlife cameras to investigate the causes of declining waterbird species. In...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Five Rare Fish Under the Sea

When I first took up snorkeling about five years ago, like many I was dreaming of far-off locales in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, daydreaming about long, sun-drenched,(somehow magically affordable) vacations to Greece and Barbados and the Antilles. And of course, I was already mentally planning my trip to Australia...
AnimalsCosmos

Baby sea turtles are eating too much plastic

Baby sea turtles caught off the coast of Australia almost always have plastic in their tummies, a new study shows. Research published in Frontiers in Marine Science reveals that 83% of green turtles and 86% of loggerhead turtles found off the coast of Queensland had ingested plastics. The team suggested this was because juvenile turtles are stuck in ‘ecological traps’, where habitats are saturated with plastic debris, across their whole life cycle.
Wildlifenatureworldnews.com

Study Reveals How "Evolutionary Trap" Leads Young Sea Turtles to Ingest Plastics

Researchers have discovered that young sea turtles are eating significant amounts of plastic, with ocean pollution turning environments that were once excellent for their development into a risk. Plastic's influence on wildlife is a developing topic of study, with studies revealing distressing examples of marine animals suffering damage or dying...

