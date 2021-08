Fully-vaccinated adults will no longer need to self-isolate if pinged by the NHS Covid-19 app, Sajid Javid will confirm today.The policy change will come into effect from Monday, meaning fewer people will be required to quarantine.Instead of the need to self-isolate, people who received their second jabs at least 14 days before being “pinged” are advised to take a PCR test. If they then test positive for the virus, they will have to go into quarantine.Elsewhere, the government has been urged to cap the price of private coronavirus tests, amid warnings that only wealthy families are able afford international...