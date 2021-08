The Cubs are playing out the string. They have been for a few weeks. The nice thing about playing out the string is that there is an awful lot of going through the motions. Peppered in are some glimpses to better times. The Rafael Ortega three-homer game will have been one of those. Maybe the 20th or 25th homer for Patrick Wisdom (we’ll see how far he’s able to get). The MLB debuts of any number of players. Justin Steele and eventually Keegan Thompson getting a chance to start.