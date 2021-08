Households are gradually being won over by smart meters, although a significant proportion still believe the rollout has not been worth it, a survey suggests.More than two-fifths (43%) agree with the statement that the smart meter rollout has been worth it, according to MoneySuperMarket Within this group, nearly a fifth (19%) strongly support the rollout.Nearly a quarter (24%) of billpayers however believe that the smart meter rollout has not been worth it, the research found.Many other people surveyed were neither for nor against smart meters.Smart meters are an integral part of a wider move to a more connected home that...