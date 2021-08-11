Cancel
Retail

Target Opens Second UWS Store

By Mike Mishkin
ilovetheupperwestside.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget has opened its second Upper West Side location at 795 Columbus Avenue at 98th Street, part of the Columbus Square Complex which stretches from 97th to 100th Streets. It was first announced that the chain retailer would be increasing its UWS presence a little over a year ago (which is somewhat impressive, considering that Target announced its Columbus Circle store in October 2018 and didn’t open until about two years later).

