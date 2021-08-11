Target Opens Second UWS Store
Target has opened its second Upper West Side location at 795 Columbus Avenue at 98th Street, part of the Columbus Square Complex which stretches from 97th to 100th Streets. It was first announced that the chain retailer would be increasing its UWS presence a little over a year ago (which is somewhat impressive, considering that Target announced its Columbus Circle store in October 2018 and didn’t open until about two years later).ilovetheupperwestside.com
