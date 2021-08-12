Cancel
Berkeley police arrest man for alleged hate crime at synagogue

By Annika Constantino
Daily Californian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerkeley Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime after he yelled antisemitic statements at a Berkeley synagogue Aug. 7. Anatoly Smolkin, a 37-year-old man and UC Berkeley alumnus, allegedly entered the Congregation Netivot Shalom, a synagogue on University Avenue, at noon and interrupted its morning service with threats of violence against Jewish people, according to a Berkeley press release.

