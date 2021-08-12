Boeing could gain foothold in India with 737 Max deal
Boeing is reportedly finalizing a deal with a low-cost Indian airline that would give the jet maker access to one of the fastest-growing markets for passenger flights.www.bizjournals.com
Boeing is reportedly finalizing a deal with a low-cost Indian airline that would give the jet maker access to one of the fastest-growing markets for passenger flights.www.bizjournals.com
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
Comments / 0