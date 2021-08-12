Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing could gain foothold in India with 737 Max deal

By Marissa Nall
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boeing is reportedly finalizing a deal with a low-cost Indian airline that would give the jet maker access to one of the fastest-growing markets for passenger flights.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
885
Followers
2K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensefreightwaves.com

Leasing firm to convert 18 Airbus A321 passenger jets to freighters

Aircraft leasing company BBAM Limited Partnership on Monday placed the largest order to date for the new Airbus A321 converted freighter, which is attracting growing attention from express delivery companies and airlines supporting parcel networks that are experiencing rapid growth in e-commerce business. The San Francisco-based leasing services provider said...
Aerospace & Defensenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Alaska Airlines orders a dozen more 737 MAXs from Boeing

Aug. 16—Betting big on a recovery in air travel and on the Boeing 737 MAX as the jet for its future, Alaska Airlines on Monday announced a firm order for a dozen more MAXs — its third order for the airplane since the Federal Aviation Administration ungrounded the jet in November.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Chaos Continues at Boeing

Issues uncovered during flight testing and slow development of software patches could cause another delay to the 777X delivery schedule. Boeing has halted 787 deliveries several times over the past year as it has identified a slew of manufacturing flaws. Boeing suffered its latest setback earlier this month, as it...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Boeing 737 MAX Starts To Make Its Way Back From China Post Test Flight

* Article updated 16/08/2021 07:28 UTC with a statement from Boeing *. After spending a week in China, one of Boeing’s 737 MAX 7 aircraft is returning home. The aircraft had been temporarily based in Shanghai, where it operated a return test flight as part of the US manufacturer’s efforts to get its next-generation narrowbody recertified in China. The plane’s return journey will take it home via Guam.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

India Reportedly Days Away From Boeing 737 MAX Recertification

India is reportedly happy with the performance of the 737 MAX since its ungrounding in Europe and the US. Sources close to the aviation authority say that the type is just days away from being recertified to fly. Although only one airline has the MAX in its fleet – SpiceJet – the ungrounding could add confidence for new orders to be placed.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Boeing 737 MAX Commences Recertification Flights In China

The Boeing 737 MAX sent over to China to conduct recertification testing has completed its first test flight this Wednesday. The MAX-7 took off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 09:24 local time before touching down at Zhoushan Putuoshan Airport, about 150km south of Shanghai. Boeing 737 MAX completes first...
Industrysimpleflying.com

A Look At Airbus And Boeing’s Presence In India

India has emerged as a fast-growing aviation market in the last two decades, now standing as the third-largest in the world. Airbus and Boeing have quickly cashed in on this demand, selling hundreds of aircraft to airlines in the country. But which of these manufacturing giants have come out on top in India, and can they remain there? Here’s a look at Airbus and Boeing’s presence in India.
Aerospace & DefenseSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Boeing 737 Max test plane takes flight in China

BEIJING/SYDNEY — A Boeing Co. 737 Max test plane took to the skies in China on Wednesday as the U.S. manufacturer looks to end a nearly two-and-a-half-year regulatory grounding of the model in the key travel market. Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed a 737 Max 7 test plane taking off from...
Seattle, WAWenatchee World

Boeing returns more 737 MAXs to skies as its uneven recovery continues

SEATTLE — With global domestic air travel recovering haltingly from the pandemic downturn, Boeing delivered 28 commercial jets in July, including 22 of its single-aisle 737 MAXs. Data released Tuesday shows Boeing through July had delivered 154 MAXs to airlines since the jet returned to service in the final days...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Boeing delivers more 737 Maxs as other orders are canceled

With global domestic air travel recovering haltingly from the pandemic downturn, Boeing delivered 28 commercial jets in July, including 22 of its single-aisle 737 Maxes. Data released Tuesday shows Boeing through July had delivered 154 Maxes to airlines since the jet returned to service in the final days of last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy