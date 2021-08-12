Purchase of library books draws heated debate at PENNCREST meeting
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A debate over purchasing library books for Cambridge Springs Elementary School grew heated at Monday's meeting of PENNCREST School Board. Board Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco voiced opposition to the purchase, citing the cost and the possibility of getting the books digitally through the iPads provided to students. The purchase from Follett School Solutions totals $4,429.81 and includes 253 books.www.meadvilletribune.com
