Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Body Found At Durant Convenience Store

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle at a Durant convenience store. It’s the second time this week a body has been found in a car in Durant. Earlier this week, a man’s body was found in a car in a parking lot at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Its not known if the deaths are connected.

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Killeen, TXKWTX

Local police arrest suspect in aggravated robbery of convenience store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Tuesday identified Michael Manning-Keys, 29, as the man charged with aggravated robbery for the armed robbery of the Star Mart in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road. The robbery was reported July 29 at around 11:30 p.m. Manning-Keys allegedly entered the business, displayed a handgun...
Valdosta, GAvaldostatoday.com

Body found in Valdosta creek

On August 11, 2021, at approximately 8:37 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 900 block of Melody Lane, after a citizen called E911, to report that he had observed a person lying in the creek. The first officers on the scene approached the 56-year-old male and discovered that he was deceased. Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel began an investigation. At this time detectives observed no obvious signs of trauma to the body. The body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

2 arrested following robbery at Elko convenience store

ELKO – Two suspects have been arrested and a third is being sought after a man was robbed at a convenience store on Mountain City Highway. Elko Police Department officers were called to Maverik at about 12:25 a.m. Friday on a report of a fight. “Upon arrival, officers determined what had occurred was an armed robbery,” police said.
Lincoln, NEklin.com

Thieves Take Alcohol and Tobacco In Convenience Store Burglary

Lincoln Police responded to an alarm at the Casey’s General Store at 550 W Cornhusker around 2 this morning. Officers found the front door glass broke. Police reviewed store security video that showed two people with their face covered entering the store and taking alcohol and tobacco. They took off before officers arrived.
Durant, OKKXII.com

Man found dead in car at Durant gas station

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Durant police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a gas station. A man was found dead in his car at a Valero on North-East 3rd Street and East Florida street. Detective Brandon Mitchell said the call came in around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Shooting at Dallas Convenience Store: Police

A man is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in Dallas on Wednesday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting occurred at 456 North Zang Boulevard at approximately 11 p.m. Police said the incident began when the suspects were robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store of beer.
Poultney, VTWCAX

Police: teen stabbed in Poultney convenience store parking lot

POULTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Poultney woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a teen in a convenience store parking lot. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Stewart’s parking lot in Poultney. 21-year-old Shania Goyette is accused of stabbing a juvenile with a knife. Police say...
Arlington, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Suspect In Deadly Stabbing Outside Arlington Convenience Store Arrested, Charged With Murder

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police have arrested a man in connection to the July 6 stabbing death outside a RaceTrac convenience store and charged him with murder. Police took Ricky Ensley, 55, into custody on multiple outstanding warrants on Tuesday, August 3. Ricky Ensley mugshot (Arlington PD) Investigators then obtained an additional warrant for his arrest on one count of murder in the death of Roberto Lopez, 59. The motive for the stabbing remains unclear. Details from witnesses and surveillance video helped lead investigators to Ensley. “I’m very proud of our detectives for their tenacity and their thorough investigation of this case, which initially had few leads,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “Now, because of their hard work, we can provide some sense of relief to Mr. Lopez’s family and friends.” The stabbing happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 in the 3300 block of E. Division Street after an employee reported a man who was bleeding came inside the store. The man, Lopez, who had been stabbed multiple times, collapsed before officers got there.
Greenville, NCWNCT

GPD releases surveillance photos in connection to August 5 convenience store robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Greenville Police Department released the surveillance photos from the convenience store armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, August 5. At approximately 11:25 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery of My Stop located at 701 Hooker Road. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and were last seen headed south on Hooker Road.
Norfolk, VAWAVY News 10

Man shot during attempted robbery at Norfolk convenience store

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now seeking the community’s help as they investigate a shooting that injured a man during an attempted robbery in Norfolk Friday evening. According to police, they got the call for the incident just before 10 p.m. Friday at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Wilson Road regarding a report of a gunshot wound victim.
Wayne County, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Liquor stolen from convenience store

A man and woman, both wearing masks, are wanted in relation to taking 20 bottles of liquor worth about $630 from CVS Pharmacy, 22060 Outer Drive at about 7:45 p.m. July 22. The only description of the suspects were that the man was wearing all black clothes and the woman was wearing a blue shirt and Capri jeans.
Antlers, OKeasttexasradio.com

Antlers Man Found Dead On SOSU Campus

The OSBI is investigating after an Antlers man was found dead in a vehicle on the campus of Okahoma State University in Durant. The body of fifty-seven-year-old Arvell James Brown, was discovered by a campus employee behind the Student Bible Center. The case is being investigated as a suspicious death. The OSBI said Brown had served several prison sentences for drugs, theft and DWI.

Comments / 0

Community Policy