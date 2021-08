Welcome to the Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers article for Week 20 (8/9 – 8/15). I will be covering some of the hottest and coldest players in baseball over the last seven days. This column aims to provide insight into the featured players’ success and/or struggles. We’ll try and discover if their recent performances have any staying power or if it was just a flash in the pan. The fantasy baseball trade deadline has come and gone in most leagues, and the race to the playoffs is on the home stretch. Division races are getting tighter in Major League Baseball as well, with a month and a half of the regular season remaining.